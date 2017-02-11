Hit List Exposes Russian Hacking Beyond US Elections

(AP) – A digital hit list obtained by The Associated Press reveals an espionage campaign that not only disrupted the U.S. presidential election but also sought to spy on thousands of targets around the world.

The targets ran the gamut: Ukrainian politicians, Syrian rebels and even the punk band Pussy Riot in Moscow.

The list provides the most detailed forensic evidence yet of the close alignment between the hackers and the Russian government, exposing an operation that stretched back years and tried to break into the inboxes of 4,700 Gmail users across the globe.

The AP findings draw on a database of 19,000 malicious links collected by cybersecurity firm Secureworks, dozens of rogue emails, and interviews with more than 100 hacking targets.