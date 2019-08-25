WORLD

HK Police Draw Guns As Protesters Chase Them

Policemen clash with demonstrators on a street during a protest in Hong Kong, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. Hong Kong police have rolled out water cannon trucks for the first time in this summer's pro-democracy protests. The two trucks moved forward with riot officers Sunday evening as they pushed protesters back along a street in the outlying Tsuen Wan district. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

(AP) – Hong Kong police officers have pulled their guns and reportedly shot a warning shot after they were attacked by protesters with sticks and rods.

The protesters called the police “gangsters” as they chased them on Sunday night following a standoff with police earlier in the evening.  Public broadcaster RTHK says one of its reporters saw a uniformed officer fire a shot into the sky.

The incident happened after police used tear gas to clear a large group of protesters who had occupied a street in the outlying Tsuen Wan district. Some remained in the neighborhood after the clearing operation.

