Hoax School Shooter Threat, Pawn Shop Robbery Leads To Prison Time

Six years in prison – the punishment handed down to two men who called in a hoax active shooter at Harlingen High School South.

It was a little more than two years ago when Michael Serna and Cody Quintero made a false threat of an active shooter at the school. The intent was to draw police to the school while they robbed the Amigo Cash pawn shop across town.

The two men, armed with handguns and hammers, smashed the shop’s display cases and made off with a bunch of jewelry. But not all officers were at the school and the two were caught a short time later. They were sent to prison for aggravated robbery and engaging in organized crime.