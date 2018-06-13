Hodeida Residents Told To Avoid Military Areas

(AP) – Yemeni residents in the Red Sea port city of Hodeida say the Saudi-led coalition has dropped leaflets advising them to stay away from military and security points, and to stay in their homes, amid the coalition’s assault. Residents say they have heard shelling and air raids outside the city.

The Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s exiled government began an assault Wednesday morning on Hodeida. Yemeni officials say the battles are centered in and around the ad-Durayhimi district. They say a network of minefields in the rebel-held areas has hindered the advance of government forces.

The officials and residents spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media and for fear of reprisals. Ahmed al-Haj in Sanaa.