Holiday Amid Pandemic: Americans Divided On How To Respond

(AP) — President Donald Trump played golf at one of his courses during the Memorial Day weekend as he urged states to reopen after coronavirus-related lockdowns. Yet many Americans remain cautious as the number of confirmed cases nationwide passes 1.6 million. Many California businesses and recreational activities have reopened, but Los Angeles County officials say they will maintain tight restrictions until July 4. And some religious leaders have taken issue with Trump’s declaration that houses of worship should resume in-person services. Rain dampened the start of the holiday weekend in the northeastern U.S., where throngs of people had been expected to test social distancing on newly opened beaches.