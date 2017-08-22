Home TEXAS Home Cleared In Attempted Statue Bombing Probe
Home Cleared In Attempted Statue Bombing Probe
TEXAS
0

Home Cleared In Attempted Statue Bombing Probe

0
0
HOUSTON HOME CLEARED STATUE BOMB ATTEMPT
now viewing

Home Cleared In Attempted Statue Bombing Probe

TROPICAL STORM
now playing

Former Tropical Storm Could Re-Emerge, Threaten Texas Coast

REX TILLERSON
now playing

Tillerson Commends North Korea For Restraint

NTSB
now playing

NTSB Is Investigating Train Crash At Station

Spain Suspect Says Imam Planned To Self-Immolate

Donald Trump
now playing

Trump Vows Continued Fight In Afghanistan; Reversing Stance

TROOPS TO AFGHANISTAN
now playing

Fresh US Troops Arriving Soon In Afghanistan

PRISON JAIL
now playing

Guard Gets 18 Months For Smuggled Phone-Linked Watches

SCHOOL TEACHER APPLE GENERIC
now playing

Civil War Lessons Often Depend On Where The Classroom Is

71 MILLION HS FOOTBALL STADIUM KATY TX
now playing

$72M Texas High School Stadium To Hold First Game Next Week

KEN PAXTON
now playing

Texas Court Voids Prosecutor Fees In Paxton Fraud Case

(AP) – Authorities have collected and disposed of hazardous materials found at the home of a man accused of trying to damage a Confederate statue at a Houston park with explosives.

Houston Fire Department Chief Samuel Peña says the materials were disposed of during a small controlled detonation at the home Monday afternoon. Several houses in the neighborhood were evacuated while authorities had collected the materials.

Authorities declined to specify what materials they found in the home of 25-year-old Andrew Schneck, citing the ongoing investigation.

Deron Ogletree, with the FBI’s Houston office, says investigators are still determining a motive but there are “no indications of any additional threats to the Houston area.”

Schneck is charged with attempting to maliciously damage or destroy property receiving federal financial assistance and he remains in custody.

Related posts:

  1. Police Say Baby Boy Fatally Mauled By Family Dog
  2. Guard Gets 18 Months For Smuggled Phone-Linked Watches
  3. $72M Texas High School Stadium To Hold First Game Next Week
  4. Pentagon Chief Confirms Navy Probe Of Accidents
Related Posts
PRISON JAIL

Guard Gets 18 Months For Smuggled Phone-Linked Watches

jsalinas 0
SCHOOL TEACHER APPLE GENERIC

Civil War Lessons Often Depend On Where The Classroom Is

jsalinas 0
71 MILLION HS FOOTBALL STADIUM KATY TX

$72M Texas High School Stadium To Hold First Game Next Week

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video