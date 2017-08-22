Home Cleared In Attempted Statue Bombing Probe

(AP) – Authorities have collected and disposed of hazardous materials found at the home of a man accused of trying to damage a Confederate statue at a Houston park with explosives.

Houston Fire Department Chief Samuel Peña says the materials were disposed of during a small controlled detonation at the home Monday afternoon. Several houses in the neighborhood were evacuated while authorities had collected the materials.

Authorities declined to specify what materials they found in the home of 25-year-old Andrew Schneck, citing the ongoing investigation.

Deron Ogletree, with the FBI’s Houston office, says investigators are still determining a motive but there are “no indications of any additional threats to the Houston area.”

Schneck is charged with attempting to maliciously damage or destroy property receiving federal financial assistance and he remains in custody.