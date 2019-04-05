Home Visit By Gun Rights Advocate Alarms Texas Lawmakers

FILE - In this May 15, 2015, file photo, Texas Rep. Dennis Bonnen, R-Angleton, talks to the media at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas. A Texas gun rights activist drove to the homes of Republican legislators he blamed for stalling proposals to expand gun laws, prompting state troopers to monitor Bonnen's, the now House speaker, family residence. Chris McNutt alarmed firearm-friendly lawmakers after driving to the homes of Republicans he blamed for taking no action on bills to further expand gun rights. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

(AP) – A Texas gun rights advocate drove to the homes of three Republican legislators he blamed for stalling proposals to expand gun laws, prompting state troopers to monitor the House speaker’s family residence.

Republican state Rep. Jonathan Stickland on Friday called it “some of the most concerning behavior” he has witnessed. He authored a pro-gun measure that stalled to the frustration of the group Texas Gun Rights. The bill would let residents carry handguns without a license. Last week, Chris McNutt posted a Facebook video accusing GOP House Speaker Dennis Bonnen of blocking the measure.

Kim Bonnen, the speaker’s wife, told the Houston Chronicle that McNutt wore a shirt with a picture of an assault rifle when he came to their neighborhood. McNutt didn’t return messages seeking comment Friday.