Homeland Security Investigates Possible Human Trafficking Discovery

Homeland Security is investigating what appears to be an incident of human trafficking.

A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy on patrol on Monday near Rittiman Road and I-35 spotted a number of people on the roadside near a motel. When he investigated, several ran off and others hid in the bushes. Those who stayed told of being forced to work without pay. There’s a question as to whether the person responsible was still among them.

Some of them said they hadn’t eaten in two days, so deputies fed them before handing the situation over to Homeland Security.