Homeland Security Issues Another Texas Border Wall Waiver
Homeland Security Issues Another Texas Border Wall Waiver

BORDER WALL RIO GRANDE VALLEY
(AP) – The Department of Homeland Security has issued another waiver of environmental laws to build new border barriers in South Texas, this time for roughly 17 miles (27 kilometers).

DHS posted a waiver Wednesday that lists six sections here it plans to build “physical barriers and roads” in the Rio Grande Valley, at the southernmost point of Texas.  Environmental advocates say one stretch would cut through the National Butterfly Center, Bentsen State Park and the area near a historic chapel along the Rio Grande.

The expected waiver came one day after DHS announced another to build new gates to seal gaps in existing fencing.  The waivers suggests the U.S. government is close to starting construction on new barriers as part of President Donald Trump’s pledge to build a southern border wall.

