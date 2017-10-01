Home NATIONAL Homeland Security Pick Faces Questions On Wall, Immigration
Homeland Security Pick Faces Questions On Wall, Immigration
Homeland Security Pick Faces Questions On Wall, Immigration

Homeland Security Pick Faces Questions On Wall, Immigration

(AP) – Retire Marine Gen. John Kelly, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for Homeland Security secretary, is likely to be pressed about plans to build a border wall and other steps to boost immigration security at a Senate confirmation hearing.

Kelly’s confirmation is virtually assured, but members of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee will likely use today’s hearing to debate the tough immigration and border security policies that were centerpieces of Trump’s presidential campaign.

Kelly is one of several retired generals tapped for top positions by Trump. That has raised some concerns about undue military influence in his administration, weakening the American tradition of civilian control of government.

