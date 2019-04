A homeowner is recovering after getting stung by a swarm of Africanized bees. The attack happened in Rio Hondo near Reynolds Street over the weekend when the resident was riding his tractor. The victim disturbed a bees nest and was stung more than one-thousand times before his wife was able to call 9-1-1.

Rio Hondo Public Safety Director William Bilokury says the man is still in a hospital in San Antonio receiving treatment.