Homicide Investigation Continues Into Weslaco Doctor’s Death

Weslaco police continue to search for the man who shot a local physician who was found dead after crashing his car a short time later.

Police have released surveillance video from around noon Thursday showing a black car blocking a white car being driven by Dr. John Jesus Dominguez at a location near the 500 block of South Utah Avenue. A man wearing a blue jacket and a red hat is then seen outside the passenger side of Dominguez’ car pointing a gun. Dominguez then drives off, heads west on Business 83, but moments later swerves into oncoming traffic and crashes head-on into another vehicle.

Police haven’t confirmed the motive for the attack nor if the 59-year-old Dominguez was targeted. They are asking anyone who has any information to call them at 968-8591 or to use the anonymous CrimeStoppers line 968-8477.

