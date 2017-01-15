Homicide Investigators Probe Shooting Death Of Apparent Burglar

Hidalgo County sheriff’s investigators are working to confirm a homeowner’s story after a man was shot dead outside a rural Donna home. Deputies were called to the home on Ithaca Street north of Donna early Saturday morning where they found a man lying dead on a road in front of the home.

The homeowner claims his house had been burglarized earlier in the morning, and that the suspects came back a few hours later. This time, he said, he grabbed a gun, chased the suspects, and opened fire, hitting one of them. Investigators are continuing to gather evidence.