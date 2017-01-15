Home LOCAL Homicide Investigators Probe Shooting Death Of Apparent Burglar
Homicide Investigators Probe Shooting Death Of Apparent Burglar
Homicide Investigators Probe Shooting Death Of Apparent Burglar

Homicide Investigators Probe Shooting Death Of Apparent Burglar

Hidalgo County sheriff’s investigators are working to confirm a homeowner’s story after a man was shot dead outside a rural Donna home. Deputies were called to the home on Ithaca Street north of Donna early Saturday morning where they found a man lying dead on a road in front of the home.

The homeowner claims his house had been burglarized earlier in the morning, and that the suspects came back a few hours later. This time, he said, he grabbed a gun, chased the suspects, and opened fire, hitting one of them. Investigators are continuing to gather evidence.

