Honduran Immigrant Commits Suicide In Starr County Jail After Forced Separation From Family

A month after the fact, federal officials are confirming that a Honduran man whose child was taken from him by Border Patrol agents, committed suicide in his cell in the Starr County jail.

The Customs and Border Protection Bureau issued a statement Saturday after the Washington Post obtained a Starr County Sheriff’s Department report that recorded the death of 39-year-old Marco Antonio Munoz as a “suicide in custody.”

Munoz, his wife, and 3-year-old son had crossed the border near Granjeno May 12th and surrendered themselves saying they were seeking asylum. The Washington Post reports when Border Patrol agents at the McAllen processing station said the family would be separated, Munoz became agitated and agents used force to pull the child from Munoz. Munoz then reportedly became combative and was restrained, then transported to the Starr County jail where he was placed in a padded cell. He was found dead the next morning with his sweater tied to the drainage location and twisted around his neck.

The sheriff’s office, Texas Rangers, and CBP continue to investigate.