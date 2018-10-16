Home WORLD Honduran Migrants Bed Down After Pushing Into Guatemala
Honduran Migrants Bed Down After Pushing Into Guatemala
Honduran Migrants Bed Down After Pushing Into Guatemala

Honduras Migrant Caravan
Honduran Migrants Bed Down After Pushing Into Guatemala

(AP) – Hundreds of Hondurans hoping to reach the United States bedded down for the night in this Guatemalan town after that country’s authorities blinked first in attempts to halt their advance.

The group estimated at 1,600 to 2,000 people fleeing poverty and violence in Honduras marched into Guatemala in sweltering heat Monday, twice pushing past outnumbered police sent to stop them – first at the border and then at a roadblock just outside Esquipulas.

The exhausted migrants entered Esquipulas during the evening and sought out food and places to sleep, hobbling on blistered feet. Few carried food and some residents began to organize to help feed them.   Some migrants asked for money, others passing a bakery were handed bread.

