Home NATIONAL Honduran Teen Tells Of Abuse, Isolation At Detention Center
Honduran Teen Tells Of Abuse, Isolation At Detention Center
NATIONAL
0

Honduran Teen Tells Of Abuse, Isolation At Detention Center

0
0
HONDURAN IMMIGRANT DETENTION CENTER ABUSE
now viewing

Honduran Teen Tells Of Abuse, Isolation At Detention Center

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
now playing

Toll Road Ban Brings Second Causeway Project To A Standstill

GATESVILLE HOSPITAL EXPLOSION
now playing

Officials: 15 Were Hurt In Deadly Texas Hospital Explosion

SCOTUS-SupremeCourt-share1200
now playing

Teacher Unions Criticize Court's Ruling On Fees

ANTHONY KENNEDY RETIRING
now playing

Justice Kennedy Announces Retirement

Irsan Trial 0626
now playing

Murder Suspect: Daughter Wanted To Poison Him With Anthrax

JAPANS SPACE EXPLORER
now playing

Japan Space Explorer Arrives On Asteroid To Retrieve Samples

EUROPE IMMIGRANTS GENERIC
now playing

Germany Hopeful EU Will Limit Migrant Movement

d-trump_v-putin
now playing

US, Russia Set Date For Trump-Putin Summit

Judge-gavel-generic
now playing

Court Deals Big Setback To Labor Unions

BOY SCOUTS ATLANTA AREA
now playing

Boy Scout Identified After Free Fall Death

(AP) – A Honduran teen is describing being beaten and deprived of food inside a youth immigration detention center in the mountains of Virginia.

The young immigrant says he was strip searched and placed in solitary confinement after arriving at age 16 to Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center in the summer of 2016.  Now 18 and living in California, the teen spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he feared the government might retaliate against him for speaking out.  His firsthand account echoes abuse claims by other children included in a federal civil rights lawsuit against the facility.

Shenandoah’s executive director has said that an internal investigation concluded that the incidents the lawsuit describes were unfounded. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered two state agencies to investigate the facility.

Related posts:

  1. Texas Community Ends Immigration Center Contract
  2. A Day With Border Patrol: Imperiled Infant, Distraught Dad
  3. Judge Orders Families Reunited Within 30 Days
  4. Health And Human Services To Use Port Isabel Center To Process Immigrant Adults
Related Posts
SCOTUS-SupremeCourt-share1200

Teacher Unions Criticize Court’s Ruling On Fees

jsalinas 0
ANTHONY KENNEDY RETIRING

Justice Kennedy Announces Retirement

jsalinas 0
Judge-gavel-generic

Court Deals Big Setback To Labor Unions

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video