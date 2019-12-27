WORLD

Hong Kong Announces 336 Arrests During Christmas Protests

By 85 views
0
(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

(AP) – Hong Kong police say they arrested 336 people during the Christmas holiday as the city’s protest movement continues to simmer. Police say those detained between Monday and Thursday include á92 women and minors as young as 12. The arrests bring the number of people detained over the course of the city’s protests to nearly 7,000, with a large proportion of student age.

Protesters, some donning Santa Claus hats, battled police over the holiday as the more than 6-month-long demonstrations demanding greater democratic rights look set to continue into the new year.

Japan OKs Divisive Plan To Send Naval Troops To Mideast

Previous article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in WORLD