Hong Kong Announces 336 Arrests During Christmas Protests

(AP) – Hong Kong police say they arrested 336 people during the Christmas holiday as the city’s protest movement continues to simmer. Police say those detained between Monday and Thursday include á92 women and minors as young as 12. The arrests bring the number of people detained over the course of the city’s protests to nearly 7,000, with a large proportion of student age.

Protesters, some donning Santa Claus hats, battled police over the holiday as the more than 6-month-long demonstrations demanding greater democratic rights look set to continue into the new year.