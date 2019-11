Protestors hurl molotov cocktails as armored police vehicles approach their barricades on a bridge over a highway leading to the Cross Harbour Tunnel in Hong Kong, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. A Hong Kong police officer was hit in the leg by an arrow Sunday as authorities used tear gas and water cannons to try to drive back protesters occupying a university campus and blocking a major road tunnel under the city's harbor. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

(AP) – Hong Kong police have stormed into a university campus held by protesters after an all-night standoff. Fiery explosions could be seen inside as riot officers entered before dawn Monday.

Police had fired repeated barrages of tear gas and water cannon at protesters outside the campus since before midnight. Anti-government protesters had barricaded themselves inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University for days, fighting back with gasoline bombs and bows and arrows.