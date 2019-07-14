Hong Kong Police Fight With Protesters

Policemen scuffle with protesters inside a shopping mall in Sha Tin District in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 14, 2019. Police in Hong Kong have fought with protesters as they broke up a demonstration by thousands of people demanding the resignation of the Chinese territory's chief executive and an investigation into complains of police violence. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

(AP) – Police in Hong Kong have fought with protesters as they broke up a demonstration by thousands of people demanding the resignation of the Chinese territory’s chief executive and an investigation into complains of police violence.

The protest that began at about 3 p.m. Sunday in the northern district of Sha Tin was peaceful throughout most of the day. But some scuffles broke out after nightfall, when police with helmets and shields started clearing streets in the densely crowded area of high-rise buildings.

Hundreds of protesters, many wearing helmets and surgical masks, retreated into a shopping complex, where some threw umbrellas and water bottles at police. Police followed them and reporters could see the two sides along walkways of several floors of the complex hitting each other with umbrellas and grabbing each other’s helmets.