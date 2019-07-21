Hong Kong Police Use Tear Gas On Protesters

Medical workers help a protester in pain from tear gas fired by policemen on a street in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 21, 2019. Hong Kong police have thrown tear gas canisters at protesters after they refused to disperse. Hundreds of thousands of people took part in a march Sunday to call for direct elections and an independent investigation into police tactics used during earlier pro-democracy demonstrations. Police waved a black warning flag Sunday night before lobbing the canisters into a crowd of protesters. (AP Photo/Bobby Yip)

(AP) – Hong Kong police have thrown tear gas canisters at protesters after they refused to disperse.

Hundreds of thousands of people took part in a march Sunday to call for direct elections and an independent investigation into police tactics used during earlier pro-democracy demonstrations. Police waved a black warning flag Sunday night before lobbing the canisters into a crowd of protesters.

Protesters had earlier defaced the Chinese national emblem on the building of the Liaison Office, which represents mainland Chinese authorities in the city. Hong Kong is a Chinese territory that has been promised certain freedoms under a “one country, two systems” framework. Massive protests began last month against an extradition bill that would have allowed Hong Kong residents to be sent to the mainland to stand trial.