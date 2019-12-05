Hong Kong Residents Living With Tear Gas Worry Of Effects

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, file photo, pro-democracy protesters react as police fire tear gas during a protest in Hong Kong. By day, the small commercial kitchen in a Hong Kong industrial building produces snacks. At night, it turns into a secret laboratory assembling a detox kit to help frontline pro-democracy protesters counter ill-effects from repeated exposure to tear gas. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

By day, the small kitchen in a Hong Kong industrial building produces snacks. But at night, it turns into a laboratory assembling a supplement kit they believe will help counter ill-effects from repeated exposure to tear gas. The frequent use of tear gas in one of the world’s most densely populated cities has sparked health fears. People are eating, bathing and visiting parks more carefully to limit their exposure.