Hospital Could Be In Laguna Madre’s Future

South Padre Island city officials are expanding a viability study for a possible Laguna Madre hospital.

Last week, city leaders formed a healthcare committee to include members of the medical community. SPI Economic Development Corporation Director Darla Lapeyre says the goal is do what it takes to better serve the health care needs of those who live in and visit the Laguna Madre area.

City officials want to offer health services nearby so that islanders do not have to go all the way to Brownsville or Harlingen to see a doctor.