Hospitalized Texas Baby Soothed By Dallas Cowboys Games
3-month-old-lola-catron-comforted-by-dallas-cowboys-game
3-month-old Lola Catron

(AP) – The parents of a Texas baby hospitalized with a congenital heart defect are turning to an unlikely source to soothe her: the Dallas Cowboys.  WFAA-TV reports 3-month-old Lola Catron has already undergone heart surgery twice since her Oct. 4 birth.

While sitting with Lola at Fort Worth’s Cook Children’s Hospital, her mom and dad discovered that Cowboys games on Sundays had a calming effect on her.  Now, whenever Lola is in pain from headaches brought on by the surgeries, Laura Catron finds a replay of a Cowboys game online. She has shared a Facebook video of a crying Lola settling down while watching the Cowboys.  Laura Carton says she hopes media coverage raises awareness about Lola’s battle with her congenital heart defect.

