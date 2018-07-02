Home NATIONAL House And Senate Pursue Spending Deals As Shutdown Looms
House And Senate Pursue Spending Deals As Shutdown Looms
NATIONAL
0

House And Senate Pursue Spending Deals As Shutdown Looms

0
0
ap180377481125638546202462_t1070_hc531489d2804daa3f41285c34e4be478d86936ef
now viewing

House And Senate Pursue Spending Deals As Shutdown Looms

JSOXQ264XRCPXMIMGMVTTYBHHU
now playing

Casino Mogul Steve Wynn Resigns Amid Sex Misconduct Claims

AP17216854747800-e1502074472711
now playing

Pence Says US Will Roll Out 'Toughest' Sanctions

2b7319e5354444a4a9f6a1eecdbc686d_original
now playing

Sister Of North Korean Leader To Come To South For Olympics

104671963-GettyImages-594644139.530×298
now playing

Russian Hackers Hunt Hi-tech Secrets, Exploiting US Weakness

GOP MEMO
now playing

Trump Has Now Seen Democrats' Classified Memo

IMMIGRATION IMMIGRANTS
now playing

Trump Blasts 'stupidity' Of US Immigration Laws

SPACE X LAUNCHES BIGGEST ROCKET EVER
now playing

SpaceX Launches Big New Rocket; Lands 2 Boosters

State District Judge Jeanine Howard
now playing

Judge Facing Complaint After Outing Domestic Violence Victim

prison
now playing

Double-Killer Strikes Deal To Get A Chance At Parole

city of harlingen
now playing

Harlingen Launches City Info Search App

(AP) – A short-term spending measure in the House and a budget pact evolving in the Senate make it less likely the federal government will shut down Thursday night.
At the White House, President Donald Trump appeared to hold out the possibility of a shutdown if lawmakers don’t come up with a deal on immigration. Trump said Tuesday he’d “love to see a shutdown if we can’t get this stuff taken care of.”
The broader agreement in the Senate would award whopping spending increases to both the Pentagon and domestic federal programs, as well as approve overdue disaster relief money. It also might approve crucial legislation to increase the government’s borrowing limit to avoid possible default.
Democratic leaders have dropped their strategy of using the funding fight to extract concessions on immigration.

Related posts:

  1. Bannon Gets Week Extension From House Panel
  2. White House Chief: Dreamers Not Priority For Deportation
  3. House Committee Votes To Release Democrats’ Classified Memo
Related Posts
JSOXQ264XRCPXMIMGMVTTYBHHU

Casino Mogul Steve Wynn Resigns Amid Sex Misconduct Claims

Zack Cantu 0
GOP MEMO

Trump Has Now Seen Democrats’ Classified Memo

jsalinas 0
IMMIGRATION IMMIGRANTS

Trump Blasts ‘stupidity’ Of US Immigration Laws

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video