House Approves Measure To Restrain Trump’s Actions On Iran

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., right, speaks with Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, a member of the panel, who criticized a security briefing on Iran Wednesday by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other top officials, saying it was "probably the worst briefing I've seen, at least on a military issue," in nine years in the Senate, during a markup session, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The Democratic-controlled House has approved a resolution asserting that President Donald Trump must seek approval from Congress before engaging in further military action against Iran. The war powers resolution is not binding on Trump and would not require his signature. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi nonetheless insists it “has real teeth” because “it is a statement of the Congress of the United States.” The House approved the measure, 224-194. Trump claims he has no obligation to give lawmakers advance warning, saying Democrats like Pelosi “want us to tell them so they can leak it to their friends in the corrupt media.”