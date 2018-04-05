Home NATIONAL House Chaplain Regains Job After Challenging Ryan
House Chaplain Regains Job After Challenging Ryan
NATIONAL
0

House Chaplain Regains Job After Challenging Ryan

0
0
Association Of Former Members Of Congress Holds Memorial Service For Those Who Have Passed Away In Last 18 Months
now viewing

House Chaplain Regains Job After Challenging Ryan

DONALD TRUMP AND NRA CONVENTION
now playing

Trump Pleads With NRA Voters To Vote This Fall

HUMAN SMUGGLING
now playing

11 Sentenced In Texas-Based Human Smuggling Ring

MEXICO MAP AND FLAG
now playing

Gunman Kills Small Town Mayor In Central Mexico

SYRIA MAP
now playing

UN Chief: Syria Must Respond To Chemical Weapons Questions

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas
now playing

US Asks UN To Criticize Abbas' 'vile anti-Semitic slurs'

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
now playing

Iowa Governor Says She'll Sign 6-Week Abortion Ban Into Law

donaldtrump_060716getty
now playing

Trump Says NRA 'loves this country'

JOBS REPORT
now playing

US Adds 164,000 Jobs In April, Jobless Rate Down To 3.9 pct.

PAUL MANAFORT
now playing

Judge Poses Pointed Questions On Manafort Charges At Hearing

Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani
now playing

Trump Suggests Giuliani Misspoke On Porn Star

(AP) – The chaplain of the U.S. House of Representatives has won his job back just hours after sending a scalding letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan. That letter accused a top Ryan staff aide of telling him “something like ‘maybe it’s time that we had a Chaplain that wasn’t a Catholic.'”

Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, forced Reverend Pat Conroy to tender his resignation last month, sparking a firestorm. Ryan has said he was dissatisfied with Conroy’s pastoral care to lawmakers.  But in a statement Thursday, Ryan – himself a Catholic – reversed course. He said the House would not be well served by a fight over the chaplain’s job.

Related posts:

  1. Sanders Faces New Credibility Questions After Rudy Interview
  2. Trump Suggests Giuliani Misspoke On Porn Star
  3. Drunken Driving Charge Leveled Against Brownsville Rep. Oliveira
Related Posts
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

Iowa Governor Says She’ll Sign 6-Week Abortion Ban Into Law

jsalinas 0
donaldtrump_060716getty

Trump Says NRA ‘loves this country’

jsalinas 0
JOBS REPORT

US Adds 164,000 Jobs In April, Jobless Rate Down To 3.9 pct.

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video