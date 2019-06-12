House Comm Passes 9-11 Bill

The bill to permanently extend funding for the 9-11 Victims Compensation Fund is moving forward in Congress.
Today, the House Judiciary Committee unanimously voted on the measure. The bill will need to be scored by the Congressional Budget Office before it can get a full vote in the House, but is expected to pass. The Senate is working on a similar measure.
Today’s vote comes a day after comedian and advocate Jon Stewart blasted some members of a Judiciary subcommittee for not being present for testimony from 9-11 first responders.
