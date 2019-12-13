House Committee To Take Vote On Trump Impeachment

The House Judiciary Committee is expected to approve two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump after postponing a vote late Thursday night. The panel met for more than 14 hours through debate that split sharply along party lines. Republicans insisted on votes on a series of amendments aimed at killing the charges against Trump. Early Friday, Trump tweeted his approval of the Republican effort, calling the GOP lawmakers on the panel “warriors.” The panel is expected to approve the impeachment charges Friday, which would sent them to the full House for a vote next week. Trump denies doing anything wrong.
