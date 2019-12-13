House Committee To Take Vote On Trump Impeachment

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., left, leaves as ranking member Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., seated right, speaks after adjournment following a marathon debate during a markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Washington. The House Judiciary Committee abruptly postponed a historic vote, shutting down a divisive 14-hour session that dragged with sharp partisan divisions but has been expected to end with the charges being sent to the full House for a vote next week. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The House Judiciary Committee is expected to approve two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump after postponing a vote late Thursday night. The panel met for more than 14 hours through debate that split sharply along party lines. Republicans insisted on votes on a series of amendments aimed at killing the charges against Trump. Early Friday, Trump tweeted his approval of the Republican effort, calling the GOP lawmakers on the panel “warriors.” The panel is expected to approve the impeachment charges Friday, which would sent them to the full House for a vote next week. Trump denies doing anything wrong.