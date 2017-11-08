Home NATIONAL House Conservatives Want Fresh Health Care Repeal Vote
House Conservatives Want Fresh Health Care Repeal Vote
NATIONAL
0

House Conservatives Want Fresh Health Care Repeal Vote

0
0
HEALTH CARE
now viewing

House Conservatives Want Fresh Health Care Repeal Vote

MEDICAL SYMBOL
now playing

Texas Passes Tough Rules On Reporting Abortion Complications

BORDER PATROL GENERIC
now playing

Agents Detain 86 Immigrants Near Canal

SANCTUARY CITY CITIES
now playing

Third Valley City Votes To Oppose SB4

MAIL IN VOTE MAIL IN BALLOT
now playing

Texas Legislature Increases Mail-In Voter Fraud Punishments

mexico-violence
now playing

Mexico Says Remains Of Missing Spanish Woman Found

96 WW2 VET FLAG
now playing

WWII Veteran, 93, Brings Back Flag Taken From Enemy Soldier

TRUMP AND MCONNEL
now playing

Trump-McConnell Feud Does Little To Jumpstart Stalled Agenda

US NORTH KOREA
now playing

Heated Rhetoric On North Korea Alarms Global Leaders

NORTH KOREA
now playing

Beyond Bluster, US, North Korea In Regular Contact

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES MESSAGE TO CANCER PATIENT
now playing

Airline Worker Tracks Down Cancer Patient's Bag, Delivers It

(AP) – Hard-line conservatives are trying to force a fresh House vote this fall on erasing much of President Barack Obama’s health care law without an immediate replacement.

The effort by the House Freedom Caucus seems to have little chance of passing Congress.  But it could give conservatives a chance to call attention to Republican lawmakers who’ve pledged over the years to tear down Obama’s law but haven’t voted to do so with Donald Trump in the White House.

The Republican-led Senate turned down a similar repeal-only bill last month.  The conservatives filed a petition Friday calling for a House vote. For that to happen, they must collect signatures of 218 lawmakers, a majority. That seems like an uphill task.

Related posts:

  1. Was Montana’s Wild House Race A Trump Test? Not So Much
Related Posts
96 WW2 VET FLAG

WWII Veteran, 93, Brings Back Flag Taken From Enemy Soldier

jsalinas 0
TRUMP AND MCONNEL

Trump-McConnell Feud Does Little To Jumpstart Stalled Agenda

jsalinas 0
US NORTH KOREA

Heated Rhetoric On North Korea Alarms Global Leaders

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video