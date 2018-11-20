House Dems Plan Investigation Of Ivanka Trump Email Flap

House Democrats plan to investigate Ivanka Trump’s reported use of a personal email account for government business. Democrats will take control of the House in January and the investigation will be led by the House Oversight Committee.

Ivanka Trump is the President’s daughter and a top White House adviser. Then-presidential candidate Donald Trump repeatedly slammed Hillary Clinton in 2016 for using a private email account when she was secretary of state. At the same time, most prominent Democrats at the time downplayed Clinton’s use of the server.