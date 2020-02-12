House Dems Push Ratification Of Equal Rights Amendment

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other congressional Democrats hold an event about their resolution to remove the deadline for ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment. at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other congressional Democrats hold an event about their resolution to remove the deadline for ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment. at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House Democrats are pushing for ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, E.R.A.

During a Capitol event, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called it a milestone of equality. She noted that Virginia recently became the 38th state to ratify the E.R.A., which qualifies it for a constitutional amendment. E.R.A. aims to guarantee equal legal rights for all U.S. citizens, regardless of sex.

The fight to ratify an E.R.A. has gone on for nearly 100 years. The House will vote this week to formally remove the ratification deadline for the E.R.A. The original deadline was in 1979.