Postmaster General Louis DeJoy removes his face mask as he arrives to testify before a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on the Postal Service on Capitol Hill, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Washington. (Tom Williams/Pool via AP)

House Democrats are putting heat on Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. New York Democrat Carolyn Maloney opened a hearing and cited ongoing, widespread delays in mail service across the U.S. She said that includes delivery of prescription medications.

DeJoy has defended cost-cutting measures at the U.S. Postal Service, saying they are needed to keep U-S-P-S sustainable.