House Fire North Of Palmview Kills Young Girl

Hidalgo County sheriff’s and fire officials are working to pinpoint the cause of a house fire north of Palmview that claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl.

Firefighters from Alton were the first on the scene on Alejandra Street a little after three p.m. Sunday to find a house fully engulfed with flames.

The fire had spread to several other nearby buildings, including another residence where the girl’s body was found. Her grandfather suffered injuries in a frantic attempt to get her out and was later taken to the hospital.

Authorities say the girl lived in the complex with her parents and grandparents. The names of the family members have not yet been released.