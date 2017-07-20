Home NATIONAL House GOP Defiant On Health Bill Amid Senate Uncertainty
House GOP Defiant On Health Bill Amid Senate Uncertainty
NATIONAL
0

House GOP Defiant On Health Bill Amid Senate Uncertainty

0
0
1500426068745
now viewing

House GOP Defiant On Health Bill Amid Senate Uncertainty

screenshot-2017-07-20-10-28-33
now playing

Justice Dept. Announces Takedown Of Online Drug Marketplace

Sears Amazon
now playing

Sears And Amazon; Alexa, Turn Up My Kenmore Air Conditioner

All-CA-Problems-Lead-to-the-SJV
now playing

California Farm Region Plagued By Dirty Air Looks To Trump

c3f313a7db474228b745fe89a352991e-780×542
now playing

Budget Plan Faces Uncertain Fate After Clearing House Panel

WireAP_a4b26dfa4b764f358b65db82064f2c16_12x5_992
now playing

Less Than 1 Aircraft Carrier? The Cost Of N. Korea's Nukes

092915healthcosts
now playing

Poll: Most Say Feds Should Ensure Health Coverage

1500302941_10001761+OJ+Simpson+Parole
now playing

OJ Simpson Draws World Attention In Plea For Freedom

Trump_Interview_91711.jpg-cbba0
now playing

Trump's Critique Of Sessions Reflects Long-Held Frustrations

mccainjohn_052317gn_lead
now playing

BREAKING: Sen. John McCain Diagnosed With Brain Tumor After Blood Clot Removed.

TRUMP
now playing

3 Top Trump Insiders To Talk To Senate Panels

(AP) – Vulnerable House Republicans are defiant about their support for an unpopular bill to repeal Obamacare as the effort languished in the Senate.
Backing the measure was already politically risky for Republicans in competitive House districts, especially the 23 lawmakers from places where Hillary Clinton got more votes than President Donald Trump.
The Congressional Budget Office said the House bill would eventually cause higher premiums for seniors and result in 23 million people losing coverage.
Midterm elections typically take a toll on the party occupying the White House. Failure of the Republican-led Congress to fulfill a seven-year promise to repeal and replace Obama’s health care law makes GOP incumbents’ re-election bid even tougher.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Says Senate Needs To Work On Health Care
  2. Trump Making Last-Ditch Effort After Health Bill Collapse
  3. GOP Panel Presses Ahead On Budget Plan
  4. Texas Legislature Begins Hustling To Revive ‘bathroom bill’
Related Posts
screenshot-2017-07-20-10-28-33

Justice Dept. Announces Takedown Of Online Drug Marketplace

Roxanne Garcia 0
Sears Amazon

Sears And Amazon; Alexa, Turn Up My Kenmore Air Conditioner

Roxanne Garcia 0
All-CA-Problems-Lead-to-the-SJV

California Farm Region Plagued By Dirty Air Looks To Trump

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video