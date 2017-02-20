House GOP Hails Health Plan That Democrats Call Inadequate

(AP) – Top House Republicans say their outline for replacing President Barack Obama’s health care law is a pathway to greater flexibility and lower costs for consumers.

But Democrats see a road to ruin for millions who’d face lost coverage and higher medical expenses, particularly the poor.

Republican leaders gave lawmakers a broad summary of their ideas last week.

The package lacks detail and has no estimates of cost or the number of people it would serve.

It’s also uncertain if enough Republicans would support it. They’ve been unable to do that despite trying for seven years to dismantle Obama’s law.

The GOP plan would refashion the Medicaid program for the poor. It offers tax breaks, and would dismantle the requirement under Obama’s law that people buy coverage or face fines.