House GOP Health Bill Facing Fresh House Committee Test

(AP) – The White House and Republican leaders are talking to rank-and-file lawmakers about revising the GOP health care overhaul. They’re hoping to keep a rebellion by conservatives and moderates from imperiling the party’s priority legislation.

Signs of fraying GOP support are showing four days after a congressional report projected the bill would pry coverage from millions of voters. The measure would strike down much of former President Barack Obama’s 2010 overhaul and reduce the federal role, including financing, for health care consumers and is opposed uniformly by Democrats.

The House Budget Committee is set to consider the measure Thursday. Republicans expressed confidence the bill would be approved, but the vote could be tight. The panel can’t make significant changes but was expected to endorse non-binding, suggested changes to nail down votes.