House GOP Immigration Compromise Teeters Ahead Of Votes
House GOP Immigration Compromise Teeters Ahead Of Votes

House GOP Immigration Compromise Teeters Ahead Of Votes

(AP) – House Republicans are trying to approve an immigration overhaul that teetered ahead of voting Thursday.
Lawmakers are struggling to move past a debate that has become politically fraught amid the dire images of families being separated at the border.
President Donald Trump’s sudden executive action Wednesday on the border crisis stemmed some of the urgency for Congress to act. But House GOP leaders still were pulling out the stops to bring reluctant Republicans on board to resolve broader immigration issues ahead of the November midterm elections.
Passage was always a long shot. But now failure may come at a steeper price as Republicans – and Trump – raise expectations that the party in control of Congress and the White House can fix the nation’s long-standing immigration problems.

