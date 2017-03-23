Home NATIONAL House GOP Leaders Postpone Health Care Vote
House GOP Leaders Postpone Health Care Vote
House GOP Leaders Postpone Health Care Vote

House GOP Leaders Postpone Health Care Vote

(AP) – House Republican leaders have postponed a vote on their health care bill in a setback for President Donald Trump and Speaker Paul Ryan.

Prospects for the Republicans’ showcase health care bill had looked grimmer by the minute Thursday despite Trump’s personal lobbying of conservatives. That still left the legislation short of the votes needed for passage.

A senior Republican official said the vote would be delayed. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to freely discuss internal discussions.  House Republicans plan to meet behind closed doors Thursday night to consider their next steps.  Republicans were intent on voting to dismantle Obamacare on Thursday, the seventh anniversary of former President Barack Obama signing the bill into law.

