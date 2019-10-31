House GOP Leadership On Vote To Move Impeachment Process Forward

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., center, is joined by fellow Republican lawmakers as he walks up to the podium to begin speaking during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Democrats pushed a package of ground rules for their inquiry of President Donald Trump through a sharply divided House, the chamber's first formal vote in a fight that could stretch into 2020 election. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

House Republican leadership is reacting to the Democratic resolution that was passed, which moves the impeachment process into a new phase.

Speaking at the Capitol, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said this impeachment process is a “sham” and there is nothing compelling to impeach President Trump. Minority Whip Steve Scalise called this a “Soviet-style process” that is unfair because Republicans have not been treated equally nor have they been allowed to call witnesses.

House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan said Democrats are trying to impeach the president based on a “biased” whistleblower complaint just 13 months before the 2020 election.