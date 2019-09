House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., approach a television camera to deliver a GOP response to the news from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., that she is in support of an official impeachment inquiry on President Donald Trump, Tuesday Sept. 24, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., approach a television camera to deliver a GOP response to the news from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., that she is in support of an official impeachment inquiry on President Donald Trump, Tuesday Sept. 24, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says Speaker Nancy Pelosi doesn’t speak for the country after she announced a formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

The California congressman said Pelosi can’t unilaterally decide to impeach Trump. Pelosi’s announcement today came amid the growing controversy over accusations Trump pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.