House Impeachment Manager From Texas Endorses Joe Biden

(AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has been endorsed by a Texas congresswoman who was an impeachment manager in President Donald Trump’s Senate trial. Biden is looking ahead to the critical Super Tuesday primary slate with the endorsement of Democratic Rep. Sylvia Garcia of Houston. Garcia is the sixth Congressional Hispanic Caucus member and 43rd member of the House to back Biden publicly. Both marks lead the Democratic presidential field. Yet Biden still stands at a perilous point in his candidacy after disappointing finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire. The former vice president looks to rebound in Saturday’s Nevada caucuses, the first nominating contest to prominently feature Hispanic voters.