House Impeachment Report Looks At Abuse, Bribery, Corruption

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., stands during a news conference on climate change at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. House Democrats are moving swiftly to draw up articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, with Pelosi saying Trump abused his power in the Ukraine matter and violated the Constitution, insisting the president "leaves us no choice." (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

As House Democrats preview potential articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, they issued a lengthy report drawing on history and the Founding Fathers to lay out the legal argument. The findings of the House Judiciary Committee do not spell out the formal charges against the president. Instead, the report refutes Trump’s criticism of the impeachment proceedings, arguing that the Constitution created impeachment as a “safety valve” so Americans would not have to wait for the next election to remove a president. Trump, who insists he has done nothing wrong, tweeted “Witch Hunt!”