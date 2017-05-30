Home NATIONAL House Intel Subpoenas Trump’s Personal Attorney
House Intel Subpoenas Trump’s Personal Attorney
NATIONAL
0

House Intel Subpoenas Trump’s Personal Attorney

0
0
Michael Cohen
now viewing

House Intel Subpoenas Trump’s Personal Attorney

PRO SYRIAN FORCES MILITARY
now playing

US Warns Pro-Syrian Forces To Leave Border Area

LACKLAND AIRFORCE BASE SIGN ENTRANCE
now playing

Lockdown Lifted At Texas Air Base After 'security incident'

MEDICAL SYMBOL
now playing

San Antonio Firm Makes Second Proposal For A Delta Hospital

Mississippi Shooting
now playing

Teen Says Slain Cousin Shielded Him From Bullets

GAL GODOT WONDER WOMAN
now playing

Lebanese Ministry Calls For Ban Of Wonder Woman Movie

Ariana Grande Cancels Upcoming Concerts
now playing

Grande And Friends To Play Manchester On Sunday

TIGER WOODS
now playing

Report Lists 4 Medications For Woods

San Antonio Democratic Sen. Jose Menendez
now playing

Another Texas Democrat Launches A State Senate Filibuster

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
now playing

Federal Audit Finds More Lapses In Texas Foster Care System

DALLAS POLICE CREEK BED BY STANDERS HELP OFFICER
now playing

Passers-By Scramble Into Creek Bed To Aid Officer

(AP) – A House intelligence committee staffer says the panel recently issued a subpoena to President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, as part of its ongoing investigation into Russia’s election meddling.  The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal committee matters.

Cohen is a former Trump Organization executive who served as a cable television surrogate for the Republican during the presidential campaign.   He told ABC News that he has been asked by both the House and Senate intelligence committees to provide information and testimony about contacts he had with Russian officials. Cohen told ABC he turned down the invitations.

Related posts:

  1. Was Montana’s Wild House Race A Trump Test? Not So Much
Related Posts
Mississippi Shooting

Teen Says Slain Cousin Shielded Him From Bullets

jsalinas 0
TIGER WOODS

Report Lists 4 Medications For Woods

jsalinas 0
Medicarecard-56a9ab565f9b58b7d0fdd390

Medicare Plans To Replace Social Security Numbers On Cards

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video