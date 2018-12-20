Home NATIONAL House Intelligence Panel Sending Stone Transcript To Mueller
House Intelligence Panel Sending Stone Transcript To Mueller
NATIONAL
0

House Intelligence Panel Sending Stone Transcript To Mueller

0
0
Roger Stone
now viewing

House Intelligence Panel Sending Stone Transcript To Mueller

Central America Migrant Caravan
now playing

Trump On Verge Of Giving Up Best Chance To Secure Wall Money

Twitter Abuse
now playing

Human rights group report gains traction, Twitter hammered

Chuck Schumer, Dick Durbin, Patty Murray, Debbie Stabenow
now playing

Trump Lashes Out As House Struggles With Avoiding Shutdown

auto wreck investigation
now playing

2 Vehicle Wreck Kills 2 Near Donna

ppnc6jsw 750xx1941-1092-54-0
now playing

Austin Finalizes Deal For New MLS Stadium

index
now playing

O'Rourke's Liberal Credentials Questioned As He Eyes 2020

index
now playing

Woman Pleads Guilty To Military Insurance Kickback Scheme

index
now playing

Former Texas City Official Sentenced For Health Care Fraud

181219-donald-howard-conkright-cs-1147a_3eab7dccc27acb31030f5b07e3299f14.fit-760w
now playing

Florida Man Dupes Texas School District Into Sending Him $2M

d5109a2262ee4c64b043206101e00397
now playing

Senate Approves Bill To Keep Government Running Into 2019

(AP) – The House intelligence committee has voted to release a transcript of Roger Stone’s closed-door interview with the committee after special counsel Robert Mueller requested it.

That’s according to two people familiar with the vote who spoke on condition of anonymity because the committee’s meetings are confidential.

Stone, a confidant of President Donald Trump, has been under investigation as Mueller’s team tries to establish what knowledge Stone may have had about plans by WikiLeaks to release stolen Democratic emails in the weeks before the 2016 election.

The release of the interview could indicate Mueller is considering using the transcript to support criminal charges against Stone.

Stone gave the interview to the committee last year.

The Justice Department generally needs official action from Congress to use congressional transcripts in charges against someone.

Related posts:

  1. Comey On Capitol Hill For 2nd Interview With GOP-Led Panels
  2. Senate Report: Russia Social Media Influence Efforts Ongoing
  3. Julian Castro Moves Toward 2020 White House Run
  4. White House Dismisses Cohen Accusations As Lies
Related Posts
Central America Migrant Caravan

Trump On Verge Of Giving Up Best Chance To Secure Wall Money

Roxanne Garcia 0
Twitter Abuse

Human rights group report gains traction, Twitter hammered

Roxanne Garcia 0
Chuck Schumer, Dick Durbin, Patty Murray, Debbie Stabenow

Trump Lashes Out As House Struggles With Avoiding Shutdown

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video