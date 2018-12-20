House Intelligence Panel Sending Stone Transcript To Mueller

(AP) – The House intelligence committee has voted to release a transcript of Roger Stone’s closed-door interview with the committee after special counsel Robert Mueller requested it.

That’s according to two people familiar with the vote who spoke on condition of anonymity because the committee’s meetings are confidential.

Stone, a confidant of President Donald Trump, has been under investigation as Mueller’s team tries to establish what knowledge Stone may have had about plans by WikiLeaks to release stolen Democratic emails in the weeks before the 2016 election.

The release of the interview could indicate Mueller is considering using the transcript to support criminal charges against Stone.

Stone gave the interview to the committee last year.

The Justice Department generally needs official action from Congress to use congressional transcripts in charges against someone.