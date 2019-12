Member of the committee work during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Trump impeachment goes to full House after Judiciary panel approves charges of abuse of power, obstruction of Congress. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

The full House is set to vote on the articles of impeachment against President Trump next week. This comes after the House Judiciary Committee approved the two articles of impeachment Friday morning.

Trump is accused of abusing his power and obstructing Congress in the Ukraine scandal. Both articles were approved in party-line votes on the Democratic-led committee.