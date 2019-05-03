House Judiciary Threatens To Hold Barr In Contempt

A name placard is displayed for Attorney General William Barr who is not expected to appear before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 2, 2019. The House Judiciary Committee witness chair will be without its witness this morning, Attorney General William Barr, who informed the Democrat-controlled panel he will skip a scheduled hearing on special counsel Robert Mueller's report, escalating an already acrimonious battle between Democrats and the Justice Department. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

A name placard is displayed for Attorney General William Barr who is not expected to appear before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 2, 2019. The House Judiciary Committee witness chair will be without its witness this morning, Attorney General William Barr, who informed the Democrat-controlled panel he will skip a scheduled hearing on special counsel Robert Mueller's report, escalating an already acrimonious battle between Democrats and the Justice Department. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(AP) – The House Judiciary Committee is threatening to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress if he does not comply with a new Monday deadline for special counsel Robert Mueller’s full, unredacted report and some underlying materials.

The new offer from House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler comes after the Justice Department missed the committee’s earlier deadline for the information. Nadler narrowed his offer in a new letter to Barr on Friday, saying the committee would limit its request for underlying materials to those directly cited in the report.

Nadler said the committee “will move to contempt proceedings and seek further legal recourse” if the department doesn’t comply.