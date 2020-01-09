House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Impeachment

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says lawmakers in the Democratic Party have no idea what Speaker Nancy Pelosi is doing holding the articles of impeachment against President Trump.

Speaking with reporters at the Capitol, the California Republican said Pelosi does not have the authority to continue to do so. He cited Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein of California, who said the longer Pelosi continues to hold off on sending the articles to the Senate, the less urgent it becomes.

McCarthy says the articles have already passed in the House and it is listed in the Constitution that they must be turned over to the Senate.