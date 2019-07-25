House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Mueller Hearings

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says Democrats wasted time by having former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testify Wednesday. Speaking on Capitol Hill, the California Republican said Democratic Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler is only focused on impeaching President Trump.

McCarthy says Democrats need to take the focus off Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election and put it on the crisis at the southern border. He added that impeachment should be “put to bed” after yesterday’s hearings.