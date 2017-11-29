Home NATIONAL House OKs Anti-Harassment Training Bill
House OKs Anti-Harassment Training Bill
NATIONAL
House OKs Anti-Harassment Training Bill

US CAPITOL
House OKs Anti-Harassment Training Bill

Aristeo Cervantes Junior
(AP) – The House has easily approved a bipartisan measure requiring lawmakers and staff to take annual anti-harassment training.   The plan was approved on a voice vote which came as Congress continues to react to an outbreak of sexual harassment allegations against lawmakers.

Debate included several accounts of misconduct that lawmakers said have occurred in Congress. That included Pennsylvania Democrat Robert Brady saying he was once talking to a female colleague when a male lawmaker groped her from behind. He mentioned no names.   The measure was approved as lawmakers wait to see how Michigan Democratic Rep. John Conyers will respond to allegations by former workers that he’s sexually harassed them. He’s returned to Detroit.

The Senate has already approved a similar measure applying to its members and aides.

