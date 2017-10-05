Home TEXAS House OKs Bill On Improper Teacher-Student Relationships
House OKs Bill On Improper Teacher-Student Relationships
TEXAS
0

House OKs Bill On Improper Teacher-Student Relationships

0
0
INAPPROPRIATE STUDENT TEACHER RELATIONSHIP
now viewing

House OKs Bill On Improper Teacher-Student Relationships

Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer
now playing

Senate Dems Want Special Counsel On Russia Probe

REWARD OFFERED
now playing

New Reward Offered In Nahomi Rodriguez Murder

Band of brothers 3 siblings graduating from West Point
now playing

Band Of Brothers: 3 Siblings Graduating From West Point

DWAYNE JOHNSON
now playing

Rock Nation? Dwayne Johnson Considering Run For White House

CHRIS BERMAN WIFE DIES IN CAR CRASH
now playing

Wife Of ESPN Broadcaster Chris Berman Dies In Crash

SYRIAN KURDS TAKE DAM AND TOWN IS CONTROLLED
now playing

Syrian Kurds Take Largest Dam, Town From IS

police20lights20generic
now playing

Elderly Man Kills Self, Said He Killed Wife With Alzheimer's

JAMES COMEY
now playing

Comey Asked For More Resources For Russia Probe

IMMIGRATION LOCKUP CHILDREN
now playing

Texas Votes To Give Immigration Lockups Child Care Licenses

VISA US VISA
now playing

Far Fewer Refugees Entering US Despite Travel Ban Setbacks

(AP) – The Texas House has approved a Senate bill meant to curb improper relationships between teachers and students.  Lawmakers have expressed alarm at a problem that’s become even more widely reported in recent years.

Supporters of the proposal say teachers sometimes avoided punishment by transferring school districts after being accused of improper relationships with students.

Houston Republican Sen. Paul Bettencourt’s measure would charge with a felony punishable by up to two years behind bars school principals and district superintendents who don’t report improper teacher conduct to state authorities.  It also revokes pensions from teachers convicted of some felonies involving improper student relationships, while requiring school districts to devise guidelines on teacher-student text messaging and online communication.

The bill passed the Senate in March and received final House approval 146-0 on Tuesday.

Related posts:

  1. Texas House Passes Bill Rejecting Non-Christian Foster Parents
  2. Texas Votes To Give Immigration Lockups Child Care Licenses
  3. ACLU Warns Against Traveling In Texas
  4. Texas House Approves Bill Making Gang Threats A Felony
Related Posts
IMMIGRATION LOCKUP CHILDREN

Texas Votes To Give Immigration Lockups Child Care Licenses

jsalinas 0
VISA US VISA

Far Fewer Refugees Entering US Despite Travel Ban Setbacks

jsalinas 0
Texas-state-Capitol2

Texas House Passes Bill Rejecting Non-Christian Foster Parents

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video